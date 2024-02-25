300-Year-Old Morris County Restaurant Closing For Renovations

The Black Horse Tavern & Pub, located on W. Main Street in Mendham, bills itself as the state's oldest continually running restaurant, dating back to 1742.

Over the weekend, the eatery, which serves American classics, said it will be undergoing temporary closure for renovations.

"Get ready for a brand-new kitchen and a fresh look!" the Facebook post reads. "We're excited to unveil these upgrades to you."

Black Horse Tavern & Pub will hold a grand reopening in Fall 2024.

