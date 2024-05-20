Fog/Mist 46°

$1K Reward Offered For Woman Who Damaged Door At Morristown Boutique

The Morris County Sheriff's Office is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a woman significantly damaged a door at a boutique store last month.

Police are looking for a woman who kicked in a glass door.

 Photo Credit: Morris County Sherriff's Office Facebook
On Saturday, April 20, at 1:16 a.m., a woman was observed standing outside 23 South Boutique in Morristown, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said. She kicked the lower section of the glass door causing significant damage, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman departed but then two minutes later returned and continued to kick the door for a few minutes, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said. The kicks caused damage and cracks to the lower portion of the right glass door, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact www.copcall.org or 973-COP-CALL. 

