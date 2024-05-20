$1K Reward Offered For Woman Who Damaged Door At Morristown Boutique

On Saturday, April 20, at 1:16 a.m., a woman was observed standing outside 23 South Boutique in Morristown, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said. She kicked the lower section of the glass door causing significant damage, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman departed but then two minutes later returned and continued to kick the door for a few minutes, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said. The kicks caused damage and cracks to the lower portion of the right glass door, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact www.copcall.org or 973-COP-CALL.

