WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Split $30K

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Passaic County ($20,000): Galaxy Food Mart, 126 Broad St., Clifton; and,

Monmouth County ($10,000): Vingo Wine & Spirits, 444 Ocean Blvd. North, Long Branch.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 2, drawing were: 03, 15, 16, 32, and 41. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

