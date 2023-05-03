Light Rain 48°

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Split $30K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, May 2, Mega Millions. drawing. 

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Passaic County ($20,000): Galaxy Food Mart, 126 Broad St., Clifton; and,
  • Monmouth County ($10,000): Vingo Wine & Spirits, 444 Ocean Blvd. North, Long Branch.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 2, drawing were: 03, 15, 16, 32, and 41. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

