Winner: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In Monmouth County

The winning ticket was among four in the state that matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 27, winning the second-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at RS Fuel LLC, 70 US Highway 9, Morganville.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Sept. 27, drawing were: 01, 07, 46, 47, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $925 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Sept. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.