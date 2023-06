The prize was worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Little Silver Family Pharmacy, 10 Church St., Little Silver in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, June 21, drawing were: 05, 11, 33, 35, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 2X.

