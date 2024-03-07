Manasquan HS Sues Njsiaa To Overturn Basketball Playoff Loss On Blown Call: 'We Want Answers'

Manasquan High School has filed a lawsuit to block the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) from holding its Group 2 state championship game at noon on Saturday, Mar. 9.

The Clark Law Firm announced it was representing the school district pro bono in a news release late on Wednesday, Mar. 6.

Manasquan officially lost 46-45 to Camden High School in the NJSIAA Group 2 semifinals at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township on Tuesday, Mar. 5. Video from the game showed Manasquan's Griffin Linstra grabbing an offensive rebound and releasing the ball from his hand with about 0.6 seconds remaining.

Linstra's shot went through the hoop after the clock hit 0.0 and Manasquan celebrated what it believed was a thrilling 47-46 win. After about a minute of discussion, the referees overturned the call on the court and ruled that Linstra's did not get the shot off before time expired.

The Belmar law firm filed an "order to show cause" to postpone the scheduled title game between Camden and Newark Arts High School at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway.

"Everyone recognizes and the video shows the original call was right," attorney Gerald Clark said in a statement. "The correct call was made, the game was over, and officials had left the court, only to return to overturn the correct call. The NJSIAA should follow its own rules under these circumstances and declare Manasquan the rightful winner."

Video of the controversial ending rapidly spread among basketball fans online. Many shared the opinion of former Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball coach Mike Rice, who said Manasquan got "robbed."

The blown call even reached the most famous voice in college basketball: ESPN's Dick Vitale, who had just been cleared to resume broadcasting games in the 2024-25 season after being diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. Vitale is a New Jersey native, played at Seton Hall University, and was an assistant coach at Rutgers.

"Dickie V" also coached at Garfield and East Rutherford high schools.

"Can’t believe the officials made that call thus denying worthy kids a chance for a special memory of playing for a HS state championship, Vitale posted on Twitter. "Some of my greatest memories were coaching in 3 state championship games in NJ."

The Clark Law Firm released several pieces of evidence, including video and pictures of the final play. They also shared postgame emails from Jerome Starr and Kevin Torres, two of the three referees in the game.

Starr emailed NJSIAA assistant director Al Stumpf that he was "99 percent sure" Linstra got the shot off in time but ruled the basket wasn't good because of what Torres saw.

"I saw the ball was out [of] his hand when I heard the buzzer," Starr wrote. "However, since it was the end of the game and to make sure we got the play right, I called Kevin back to see if he had a better look. I told him I had the basketball as good and then I asked him if he had anything different."

Torres's email to Stumpf said he thought the shot wasn't good but changed his mind after seeing video of the final play once the game ended.

"I saw the ball in his hands when the buzzer went off, my partner went with my observation and told the coach that the basket did not count," Torres wrote. "I spoke to [NJSIAA basketball officials liaison] Jack Baum directly after the game I explained to him the same thing from above, I then reviewed the play several times and the basket “should’ve counted” [and] I had a second conversation with Jack about this as well."

The NJSIAA released a statement on Wednesday, Mar. 6 admitting the referees made an error but said the game's outcome cannot be changed because of the organization's bylaws.

"Unlike in college or the pros, there is no instant replay review in high school basketball in New Jersey," NJSIAA's statement said. "These are the rules of the game that all schools agree to follow, and which have been upheld on appeal. We apologize to the Manasquan team for the error."

The Manasquan School District responded by releasing a statement, saying while it appreciates the NJSIAA's transparency and apology, it will continue to fight for the game's outcome to be overturned.

"It is indeed “frustrating,” however, that the NJSIAA refuses to exercise its discretion to remedy a situation that was so obvious and well-documented," the school district said. "In our unwavering support of our players, coaches, and families, the district will continue to pursue any available appeals we can to vindicate the values of fair play and integrity that should be the hallmarks of interscholastic athletics."

Manasquan athletic director Donald Bramley emailed NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire to appeal the result of the game. He called the ending a "disservice" and attached a screenshot of the ball out of Linstra's hands with 0.5 seconds still on the clock.

Maguire responded by pointing to the NJSIAA bylaws that say video recordings can't be used to challenge an official's decision and results can't be protested due to referees' "judgment or misinterpretation (misapplication) of the playing rules."

"I understand your concerns and frustration and will be reviewing this matter with the officials; however, I regret to inform you that your appeal is denied," Maguire wrote.

Head coach Andrew Bilodeau responded to Maguire about eight minutes later.

"I am troubled by your quick response and lack of willingness to look into the matter properly," wrote Bilodeau. "We are all supposed to do what is right for the children, not what is easiest for you."

Bramley continued to push for the NJSIAA to investigate.

"I understand that video cannot be used to overturn an official decision, but as Andrew pointed out the trailing official who clearly has the best view of the clock and the shot called the shot good," Bramley wrote. "I would like to know the rational [sic] as to why his emphatic call that the shot was good was overturned."

Manasquan principal Robert Goodall said the high school deserved "an explanation more substantial" than what was written in the bylaws.

"This is a travesty," Goodall wrote. "We could accept if the referee waved off the basket initially, without the benefit of video replay. However, these events are unsettling and deserve an investigation. We want answers!"

The lawsuit also said Manasquan's players could lose out on recruiting and scholarship opportunities if they don't play in the Group 2 championship.

