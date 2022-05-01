65 Cars Involved In Icy Crashes On Major NJ Roadway

At least 65 vehicles were involved in a series of crashes on a major ice-covered road in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crashes were blamed on black ice which often forms at dawn and dusk, according to the Monmouth County sheriff.

The first chain-reaction crash occurred at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday on Route 36 westbound at the Route 18 ramp, according to Eatontown police.

Police officers found approximately 15 vehicles involved in that crash. Multiple people were sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

Approximately 10 minutes after the first crash, a second motor vehicle crash was reported on the eastbound side of Route 36, police said.

This crash at the Route 18 ramp involved approximately 50 vehicles, according to Eatontown police. Multiple people sustained injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Many EMS agencies as well as police and firefighters from Eatontown, Tinton Falls, Long Branch and Oakhurst responded. Crash victims were taken to Monmouth Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Hospital.

During the second crash, a third crash occurred which resulted in diesel fuel being expelled onto the highway, creating a hazardous material that required additional resources, police said.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said, “This was a major event due to severe icing conditions that caused slick and dangerous roads which resulted in the pile-up."

Golden added, “Our first responders did an exceptional job responding to the accident and maintaining safety at the scene."

All crashes are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Eatontown Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau.

