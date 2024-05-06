Abdullah Hassan, Waqas Ahmed, and Muhammad Khan were arrested on Wednesday, May 1, the Hazlet Police Department said in a news release on Friday, May 3. They were taken into custody at Vape God, a store in the Wellington Square shopping plaza on Poole Avenue.

Police received a tip about Vape God selling marijuana products to customers including children, despite not being licensed to sell marijuana. Police executed a search warrant at the store at around 1 p.m.

Officers seized a "significant" amount of raw packaged marijuana, marijuana edibles, THC vape cartridges and pens, psilocybin mushrooms, and flavored vape cartridges. Hassan, Ahmed, and Khan were arrested at the store.

Investigators said a second vape shop in Hazlet was also involved in illegal drug sales. Police found similar marijuana and psychedelic mushroom items at One Stop Vape Shop, which is owned by Khan on Union Avenue.

Khan was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (psilocybin mushrooms), money laundering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (THC), possession of a controlled dangerous substance (psilocybin mushrooms), possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (THC), possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) over 50 grams, and the sale of flavored vapor products.

Hassan is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (psilocybin mushrooms), money laundering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (THC), possession of a controlled dangerous substance (psilocybin mushrooms), two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) over 50 grams, and the sale of flavored vapor products.

Ahmed was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (psilocybin mushrooms), money laundering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (THC), possession of a controlled dangerous substance (psilocybin mushrooms), possession of a controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) over 50 grams, and the sale of flavored vapor products.

Anyone with information about illegal drug sales should call Hazlet police at 732-264-3191.

