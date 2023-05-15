Teenager Accused Of Torturing, Sexually Abusing His Pet Cat Indicted On Jersey Shore

Bani J. Mezquititla was charged with two counts of animal cruelty accusing him of sexually abusing the cat and in the cat’s death, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

An investigation into Mezquititla began on March 2 when a concerned citizen brought the dead cat to Asbury Park police headquarters.

Police and the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals determined that the cat had belonged to Mezquititla, who allegedly first performed sexual acts on the animal, seriously injuring it.

He also is alleged to have later restrained and tortured the cat, resulting in its death. according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond J. Santiago.

Mezquititla was arrested the same day and brought to the Monmouth County jail, where he was being held.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asbury Park police Det. Anthony Houlis at 732-502-4582, SPCA Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Michael Goldfarb at 732-542-0040, or SPCA Lt. Michael Magliozzo at 732-440-4538.

