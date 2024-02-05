Suspended DUI Driver Slams Pickup Through Spring Lake Boardwalk: Police

Julian Uribe Munoz, 39, of Spring Lake, was behind the wheel of 28-year-old's Marvin Cruz-Palma Ford pickup truck when he left the roadway and crashed it on an Ocean Avenue boardwalk around 12:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5, Spring Lake Police Chief Edward Kerr said.

The disabled pickup truck was still lodged on the edge of the boardwalk after having crashed through multiple railings and an access ramp when police arrived, Kerr said.

Munoz was taken by the Spring Lake First Aid for a medical evaluation to a local hospital, and later charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Suspended, Unlicensed Driver and multiple other related Traffic Offenses, then released, according to Kerr.

Cruz-Palma, of Passaic, was charged with Allowing a Suspended Driver to Operate a Motor Vehicle and Allowing a Vehicle to be Operated Without a Required Interlock Device, Kerr said.

The boardwalk sustained significant damage and the repairs are being assessed by the Spring Lake Department of Public Works.

The arrest and investigation are being handled by Patrolman Joseph Liddy.

