Serious Crash Closes Route 9

A serious crash closed Route 9 in both directions on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Howell.
It happened in Howell, at Strickland Road, around 8:05 p.m., the Department of Transportation website says.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
