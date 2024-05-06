A GoFundMe page was created for Scott Goldsberry to help him in his battle against the neurological disorder. He has been a commissioner and head coach of football for the Hazlet Youth Athletic League.

More than $4,000 had been raised from at least 18 donations as of Tuesday, May 6.

"If you know Scottie, he is the most uplifting person you will ever meet," wrote Kim Williams, the creator of the GoFundMe page. "His humor causes so much laughter that we forget the battle is facing. He has been selfless helping in his local community and Hazlet."

Williams also said Goldsberry had to leave his job and go on disability after his diagnosis. His wife Christine "has also had to step away from her work a little bit."

A Facebook group called "Hazlet's Team Scott" was created and friends have posted their support for Goldsberry.

"Scott Goldsberry and I actually didn’t meet until middle and high school football, but then became very close friends and ski pals," one group member posted. "Our dads who have both since passed also became close friends as a result of our friendship. Scott is a class act and selfless person!!"

"Scott is by far my oldest friend around, possibly 50 years or more," another person in the group wrote. "We grew up together in River Plaza and my childhood would not have been the same without him. You’ve got many more memories to make and maybe I’ll break out some old embarrassing photos of you. 😂"

A 5k road race will also be held as a fundraiser for Goldsberry. It will be at Raritan High School at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Scott Goldsberry.

