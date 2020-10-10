COVID-19: Additional Cases Reported In Monmouth County District

An additional three COVID-19 cases were reported in a Monmouth County school district.

One West Freehold Elementary School student tested positive earlier this week, Superintendent Neil Dickstein said earlier this week. The student who tested positive marks the third in the school this year.

Another pair of cases were reported at the Early Childhood Learning Center and Catena Elementary School since the first day of classes, the superintendent said.

The district's hybrid learning model will remain the same, Dickstein said.

All three cases have since been added to the NEA School and Campus COVID-19 reporting site, a database updated by U.S. educators.

