Sale Of $10.25M Mansion Is Record-Breaking Sale For This Navesink River Town (Look Inside)

The estate along the Navesink River sold for $10.25 million at the end of January 2024.

David "D.J." Ten Hoeve, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty Central Monmouth, said the sale of 15 Sailors Way broke the record for the most expensive single-family home sold in Middletown's history.

Ten Hoeve said the lower level of the estate is like "walking into Disney World." Several rooms have Parisian architecture draped in red and gold, including a French-style home theater and an entryway designed to look like a street in the City of Light.

The scenes of Paris quickly change to Dublin with a full Irish pub also downstairs.

"The whole house is about creating moments," said Ten Hoeve.

Some of those moments include high-end philanthropic events, raising money for several organizations in Monmouth County. The 22,540 square-foot mansion also hosted a campaign fundraiser for former President Donald Trump during the 2016 Presidential election.

The "very traditional" estate has six bedrooms and 10 1/2 bathrooms, according to its Realtor.com listing. The upstairs features more luxurious embellishments, including intricate crown molding.

The mansion also includes a private dock to access the Navesink River, a somewhat rare feature for luxury homes built upon higher cliffs in the area. The 3 1/2-acre property also has a private pool deck with "his and hers cabanas."

Built in 2000, many of the original features in the mansion's kitchens and bathrooms remain. Ten Hoeven said he and his real estate partner Erica Fuqua wanted to find a buyer who appreciated the value of the estate's older style.

Ten Hoeven also said the previous owners kept the mansion in incredible shape.

"The sellers of this house had taken better care of that property than almost any home I've ever sold," he said. "It was exquisitely maintained and decorated."

The Ten Hoeve Realty Group said it is now responsible for the three most expensive sales in Middletown's history. The group sold 10 Deep Hollow Drive for $9.25 million in 2022.

The realtors also sold 160 Hartshorne Road for $8.4 million in 2023. The 17-acre estate was purchased by the Monmouth County Parks System and will become a public park.

The Middletown and Red Bank area has become a more popular destination for wealthy homebuyers looking for beautiful coastal views close to New York City.

"I think there's been a whole lot more attention to that area since COVID-19," Ten Hoeve said.

You can click here to see more pictures of the mansion.

