Sailboater Rescued From High Winds, Rough Waters In Shrewsbury River

The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department received a report on Monday, Mar. 11 of a sailboat in distress in the Shrewsbury River, which flows into Sandy Hook Bay. In a Facebook post, Sea Bright Fire Rescue said its marine crew was asked to provide mutual aid to Atlantic Highlands firefighters.

Winds were greater than 40 knots (about 46 miles per hour) and waves were more than four feet high. The windy weather knocked out power for more than 30,000 customers across New Jersey.

Sea Bright's marine crew was able to make contact with the man and brought him on the rescue boat. He was treated on land by paramedics for mild hypothermia and minor injuries.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Sandy Hook also responded to the scene but could not help because the water was too shallow.

