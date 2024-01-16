An obituary said 14-year-old Katelyn Morales of Howell died on Wednesday, Jan. 10. She was in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with lymphoma.

A GoFundMe page for Morales said she received several rounds of radiation, chemotherapy treatments, and blood transfusions.

"At 14 years old, Kate was recently diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma that has quickly spread to multiple parts of her body," the cancer treatment fundraiser said. "Doctors say her form of cancer is rare, which took months to diagnose and is very difficult to treat."

Morales was a freshman at Red Bank Catholic High School, according to her obituary. She enjoyed competing in sports like soccer, track and field, and basketball.

A viewing will be held for Morales at O'Brien Funeral Home on Burnt Tavern Road in Brick. It will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

A funeral mass will be held for Morales at St. William the Abbot Church in Howell on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m.

Click here for Katelyn Morales' complete obituary and here to donate to her family.

