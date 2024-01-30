The New Jersey Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the BP gas station on Route 36 in West Long Branch. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball in the drawing on Monday, Jan. 29

The winning numbers were 39, 41, 43, 49, and 64. The Powerball was 4.

No one matched all six numbers to win the estimated jackpot of $175 million. Tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, South Carolina, and Texas.

There was another $50,000 winner in New Jersey. A winning ticket was also sold at a ShopRite liquor store in Morris County.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 31, and the jackpot is an estimated $188 million.

