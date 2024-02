According to the outage map for Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), at least 585 customers lost electricity near the intersection of routes 35 and 36 in Eatontown, as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Eatontown police said it was unclear what caused the power outages but no vehicle crash had been reported. JCP&L crews were responding to the scene.

JCP&L said power should be restored by around 2:30 p.m.

