Police ID Pedestrian Killed Near Freehold Raceway As Manalapan Man

Frank Tommasini who was crossing Park Avenue at Ann Street when he was struck by a 2022 Ram ProMaster van heading west on Route 33 around 11:25 a.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Tommasini was pronounced dead on scene, right near the Freehold Raceway, Santiago said. The driver, 65, remained on the scene, Santiago said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Freehold Borough Police Department are investigating, Santiago said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Police Detective Sergeant John Reiff at 732-462-1233.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.