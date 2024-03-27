Overcast 42°

Police ID Keyport Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In Hazlet

Police have identified the Jersey Shore pedestrian who was killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Monmouth County.

An NJ Transit train parked at New York Penn Station.

 Photo Credit: Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker
An NJ Transit spokesperson said 85-year-old James Henning of Keyport died when he was struck on Holmdel Road. The crash happened right next to the Hazlet station at around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 21. 

The North Jersey Coast Line train was not in passenger service when Henning was hit. There were no customers on the train and no crew members were injured. 

The North Jersey Coast Line service continued operating with delays to some trains.

