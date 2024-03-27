Police ID Keyport Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In Hazlet

An NJ Transit spokesperson said 85-year-old James Henning of Keyport died when he was struck on Holmdel Road. The crash happened right next to the Hazlet station at around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 21.

The North Jersey Coast Line train was not in passenger service when Henning was hit. There were no customers on the train and no crew members were injured.

The North Jersey Coast Line service continued operating with delays to some trains.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.