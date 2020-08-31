WATCH: Police Gather At Monmouth Medical Center To Welcome Detective Battling Illness

Lakewood Police Det. Robert Anderson is not battling alone.

The longtime Lakewood detective had the support of his colleagues as he arrived to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus for further treatment of a medical illness (scroll down to watch).

Authorities did not specify what the detective is battling.

Police, family, and community members are seen gathering around as Anderson as he lays on a stretcher and is pushed into the hospital from an ambulance.

"Rob was welcomed with much love and respect from his family, friends and his blue family @LPD.💙," the department said.

Det. Robert Anderson has the support of the Lakewood Police Department Ptl.J.Sandstrom

