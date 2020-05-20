Wall Construction CFO Embezzled $660K, Authorities Say

The chief financial officer at a Wall-based construction company embezzled more than $660,000 from the company over a two-year period, authorities said.

Kenneth Schwarz, 69, of Howell, a 25-year employee of the Wall-based construction company, was charged Monday with theft and falsifying records, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Schwarz faces up to 10 years in state prison on the theft charge, the prosecutor said.

The name of the construction company was not disclosed by the county prosecutor's office.

Charges against Schwarz stem from a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township Police Department.

Between January 2016 and December 2018, Schwarz is accused of embezzling over $660,000 by depositing checks from the company’s bank account into his personal bank account, Gramiccioni said. Schwarz concealed the theft by falsifying the company’s records, he said.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky.

