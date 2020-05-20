Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Authorities: On-The-Spot Paramus Police Officers Nab ID Thief Fleeing With Victim's $3,500
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wall Construction CFO Embezzled $660K, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Monmouth County

The chief financial officer at a Wall-based construction company embezzled more than $660,000 from the company over a two-year period, authorities said.

Kenneth Schwarz, 69, of Howell, a 25-year employee of the Wall-based construction company, was charged Monday with theft and falsifying records, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Schwarz faces up to 10 years in state prison on the theft charge, the prosecutor said.

The name of the construction company was not disclosed by the county prosecutor's office.

Charges against Schwarz stem from a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township Police Department.

Between January 2016 and December 2018, Schwarz is accused of embezzling over $660,000 by depositing checks from the company’s bank account into his personal bank account, Gramiccioni said.  Schwarz concealed the theft by falsifying the company’s records, he said.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.