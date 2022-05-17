US Marshals Nab Fugitive In Asbury Park Shooting: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old fugitive in a Jersey Shore shooting has been arrested by US Marshals, authorities said.

Stephon Keys, of Neptune Township, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and several related weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The shooting took place earlier this year in Asbury Park.

Minutes after midnight on Feb. 27, Asbury Park police responded to the Washington Village housing complex on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue for a shooting. They found an adult male victim, who was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of injuries deemed not to be life-threatening.

An extensive investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department resulted in Keys being identified as a suspect, and charges against him were filed last week, Linskey said.

He was apprehended with the assistance of the US Marshals Service without incident on Tuesday, May 17, Linskey said.

He was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with any information is urged to call MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or APPD Detective Terrance McGhee at 732-774-1300.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley.

