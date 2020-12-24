Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice
UPDATE: Tractor-Trailer Crash Strands Holiday Travelers On Garden State Parkway

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Christmas Eve travelers were delayed on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey due to a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said. 

The tractor-trailer reportedly overturned early Thursday afternoon north of Exit 102 in Tinton Falls, shutting down northbound lanes of the parkway, according to initial reports. 

A second southbound crash was reported about 3 p.m. on the parkway in the local lands near mile-marker 105.8, also in Tinton Falls. That crash, which reportedly involved a car landing in the woods, resulted in injuries, according to an unconfirmed report.

New Jersey State Police could not immediately say if anyone was seriously hurt. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

