UPDATE: Tractor-Trailer Crash Strands Holiday Travelers On Garden State Parkway

Christmas Eve travelers were delayed on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey due to a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer reportedly overturned early Thursday afternoon north of Exit 102 in Tinton Falls, shutting down northbound lanes of the parkway, according to initial reports.

A second southbound crash was reported about 3 p.m. on the parkway in the local lands near mile-marker 105.8, also in Tinton Falls. That crash, which reportedly involved a car landing in the woods, resulted in injuries, according to an unconfirmed report.

New Jersey State Police could not immediately say if anyone was seriously hurt.

This is a developing news story.

