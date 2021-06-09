Unique Tattoo Could Help ID Body Found Off NJ Coast

Police are hoping that a unique tattoo resembling a solar eclipse will help them identify a body found off the coast New Jersey coast last month.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau responded to reports of a body found about a mile off the shoreline of Sea Bright (Monmouth County) just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The body is described as a male between 20 to early 40s, around 5’ 11”, approximately 190 pounds, wearing dark blue jeans, a black belt and black Nike sneakers.

He has a distinct tattoo on the right shoulder which resembles a solar eclipse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective II Nikollaq Moni, of the the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit, at 609-256-1056 or Detective II Ryan Labriola, of the Homicide South Unit, at lpp7646@njsp.org.

