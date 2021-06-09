Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: 'Lumbering' Larry Looks Like He'll Be Losing Steam, Hurricane Center Reports
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Unique Tattoo Could Help ID Body Found Off NJ Coast

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The body has a distinct tattoo on the right shoulder which resembles a solar eclipse.
The body has a distinct tattoo on the right shoulder which resembles a solar eclipse. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Police are hoping that a unique tattoo resembling a solar eclipse will help them identify a body found off the coast New Jersey coast last month.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau responded to reports of a body found about a mile off the shoreline of Sea Bright (Monmouth County) just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The body is described as a male between 20 to early 40s, around 5’ 11”, approximately 190 pounds, wearing dark blue jeans, a black belt and black Nike sneakers. 

He has a distinct tattoo on the right shoulder which resembles a solar eclipse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective II Nikollaq Moni, of the the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit, at 609-256-1056 or Detective II Ryan Labriola, of the Homicide South Unit, at lpp7646@njsp.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.