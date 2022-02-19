Unbelted Driver, 21, Airlifted After Losing Control On Jersey Shore Roadway: Police

A 21-year-old Jersey Shore driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a home early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Sean Page was behind the wheel of a silver 2001 Ford Taurus and trying to navigate a turn, when he lost control struck multiple trees on County Route 571 at Quarry Road around 1:15 a.m. in Manchester, local police said.

His car came to a rest in a wooded area along the property line of 3454 Ridgeway Road, police said.

Page was injured due to partial ejection caused by not wearing a seatbelt during impact. He was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, but at this time speed appears to be a contributing factor.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Manchester Township Division of Emergency Service EMTs, as well as Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics. This crash is being investigated by Patrolman Keith Douglas of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit

