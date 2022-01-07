Trapped Worker Rescued From 10-Foot Hole On Jersey Shore

A 26-year-old worker was rescued after becoming trapped in a 10-foot hole on the Jersey Shore Thursday, June 30.

The man was helping to dig a footing for a deck at a Carmine Way home in Howell when he became trapped up to his shoulders in dirt around 3:25 p.m., Howell police said.

Howell Sgt. Paul Mazzeo, who happens to be a trench-collapse specialist, used construction debris to keep more dirt from collapsing in on him before a trench rescue unit came to the scene.

EMT Valerie Deano, who speaks Spanish, was able to communicate with the victim and keep him calm until rescuers arrived.

The worker was removed after a three-hour operation and hospitalized as a precaution, police said. Two first responders suffered minor injuries.

The victim was identified as a worker for Solid Concrete Walls Co., LLC

