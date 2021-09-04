Contact Us
Teen Boy Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Near-Drowning At NJ Beach

Cecilia Levine
Lifeguard chair
Lifeguard chair Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 17-year-old boy died and two other victims his age were hospitalized after being pulled from the waters of a New Jersey beach Saturday, authorities say.

Lifeguards ran into the waters of the Sandy Hook Unit of the Gateway National Recreation Area's Beach B to rescue the trio around 4:30 p.m., according to the National Parks Service.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the two other teens -- both 17, a boy and a girl -- were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in unknown condition.

