State Police ID East Brunswick Driver, 86, Killed In Central Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Carrs Tavern Road
Carrs Tavern Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATED: State police released the name of the driver killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday in Millstone Township.

Raymond Sasson, 86, of East Brunswick was killed when his car went off the road about 3:18 p.m., said Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.

Sasson was driving a Buick Century on Carrs Tavern Road when he ran off the roadway and into several bushes.

Sasson was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. 

Cause of the crash remains under investigation, Peele said.

