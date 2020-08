Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing Jersey Shore man.

Michael Coppola, 29, of Union Beach, was last seen Aug. 5.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. He weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Union Beach Detective Joseph Friscia at 732-264-0313 or Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7433

