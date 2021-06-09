Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Search Underway For Missing Person Along Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Squankum Fire Department's dive team responded. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Squankum FD
Howell Township Fire Co. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Howell Twp. Fire Department

Police, EMS crews firefighters, divers and Monmouth County Sheriff's K9s responded to a report of a missing person, authorities said.

A search by multiple first responders was centered near 1835 Route 9 in Howell Township, initial reports said.

The Squankum Fire Department's dive team responded about noon on Wednesday, reports said.

Howell police did not immediately say who they were searching for or any other details. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

