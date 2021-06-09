Search Underway For Missing Person Along Jersey Shore

Police, EMS crews firefighters, divers and Monmouth County Sheriff's K9s responded to a report of a missing person, authorities said.

A search by multiple first responders was centered near 1835 Route 9 in Howell Township, initial reports said.

The Squankum Fire Department's dive team responded about noon on Wednesday, reports said.

Howell police did not immediately say who they were searching for or any other details.

This is a developing news story.

