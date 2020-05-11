Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rollover Crash In Central Jersey Closes Route 35

Jon Craig
Rollover crash in Middletown
Rollover crash in Middletown Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middletown PD

First responders were called to a report of a serious crash in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The rollover crash was reported about 11 a.m. on Route 35 near Woodland Drive in Middletown, according to initial reports.

State transportation were called to the scene since the crash resulted in traffic lights and telephone poles down, reports said. Part of Route 35 also was closed. 

An unconfirmed report said the vehicle rolled over twice but that its occupants were not trapped.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

