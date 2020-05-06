Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Red Bank Police Pursue Vehicle After Drive-By Shooting

Jon Craig
Red Bank police were in pursuit of a vehicle on Route 35 near W. Westside Ave.
Red Bank police were in pursuit of a vehicle on Route 35 near W. Westside Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Red Bank police were in pursuit of a vehicle after a report of shots fired, authorities said.

Police responded to W. Westside Avenue near Route 35 about 1 p.m. Friday on a complaint of gunfire, Red Bank police said.

Initial unconfirmed reports said that police were chasing a red Honda suspected in a possible drive-by shooting. There were no confirmed reports of anyone hurt..

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

