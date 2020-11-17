Prosecutor: Rutgers Police Officer Pulled Guns On Roommate Multiple Times

A Rutgers University police officer threatened his roommate with guns -- including when the TV was too loud, authorities said.

William Tartis, 27, of Ocean Township, has been charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault in connection with multiple instances where he pulled a firearm on his roommate, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Tartis also was charged with harassing a woman he recently started dating, Gramiccioni said.

An investigation found that on multiple occasions since the summer, Tartis pointed a shotgun and a handgun at his roommate in their residence in Ocean Township, Gramiccioni said.

Tartis would pretend to shoot his roommate with the barrel of a firearm pointed at him, the prosecutor said.

At times, Tartis would point a firearm at his roommate and request rent money or instruct his roommate to turn down the volume on the television, according to Gramiccioni.

Separately, Tartis was charged with domestic violence harassment regarding a former girlfriend, the prosecutor said. No other details were released about the petty disorderly persons offense.

Ten firearms were seized from Tartis’ residence on Sunday night, including his Rutgers University duty weapon, according to Gramiccioni.

Tartis began working for Rutgers University Police Department on Jan. 7, 2020, and is currently suspended without pay from his job at Rutgers.

“William Tartis’ actions, as alleged, are horrendous and do not reflect upon the excellent work of the members of the Rutgers University Police Department," said Rutgers University Executive Director of Public Safety, Chief Kenneth Cop.

"Upon notification, our internal affairs bureau fully cooperated with the investigating agencies," Chief Cop said.

Tartis had his first court appearance on Monday before Judge James M. Newman. His next court date is a pre-indictment conference on Christmas Eve before Judge Jill Grace O’Malley.

If anyone has any additional information, you are urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective John Sosdian at 1-800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Department Detective Jesse Orbach at 732-531-1800.

Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco is handling the case.

