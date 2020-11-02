Prosecutor: Monmouth Store Clerk Traded Tobacco, Vaping Products For Nude Teen Photos

A convenience store clerk in Central Jersey is accused of swapping vaping and other tobacco products for nude photographs of teenagers, authorities said.

Muhammad Ikram, 41, an employee of Sam’s 2 on Palmer Avenue in Hazlet, has been charged with selling tobacco products to minors and endangering the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Ikram was arrested on Oct. 28 after Hazlet Township police received several reports from minors that Ikram was taking pictures of them while inside the business in exchange for free merchandise, Gramiccioni said.

On several occasions, Ikram solicited underage girls for sexually explicit photos in exchange for vaping products, according to Gramiccioni.

Investigators seek the public's help in identifying other possible victims of Ikram’s illegal activities, the prosector said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Hazlet Police Detective Nicholas Logothetis at 732-264-0763.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone line at 1-800-671-4400.

The case is being handled by Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki.

