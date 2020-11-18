Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Central Jersey Man Endangered Child, Possessed Sex Abuse Materials

Jon Craig
Charles Hoagland
Charles Hoagland Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

A 56-year-old man from Central Jersey was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child for the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials, authorities said.

Charles Hoagland of Hazlet was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

An investigation found that Hoagland used a messaging application to send an item depicting the sexual abuse of a child to another person, Gramiccioni said.

Hoagland also possessed additional images depicting child sexual abuse materials, the prosecutor said.

Hoagland had his detention hearing before the Judge Paul X. Escandon on Wednesday and was released, pending trial, with these conditions: no internet access -- except for employment -- and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

Investigators seek more information about Hoagland’s activities. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Anthony Lacher of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan is handling the case.

