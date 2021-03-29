Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Central Jersey Brothers Arrested For Dealing Heroin, Cocaine

Jon Craig
Monmouth County Jail
Monmouth County Jail Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Two brothers have been arrested after an investigation of a Central Jersey narcotics distribution ring, authorities said.

Herbert Standard, 41, of Asbury Park, and Mark Standard, 40, of Oceanport, were arrested last week in connection with cocaine and heroin deals, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Unit, along with the Eatontown, Oceanport and Union Beach Police Departments -- as well as the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office -- made the arrests on March 24 after warranted searches at the Crystal Inn in Eatontown and 9 Gosselin Ave. in Oceanport as well as two vehicles, according to Gramiccioni.

Detectives recovered more than 300 grams of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, about $1,000 cash and drug packaging materials, the prosecutor said.

Herbert Standard was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute and several drug possession charges, Gramiccioni said. He was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.

Mark Standard was charged with possession of paraphernalia released on a summons.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Cartmell is handling the case.

