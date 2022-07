First responders were attempting a water rescue on a swimmer who had gone unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The possible drowning occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 off Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said the swimmer had gone into cardiac arrest.

