Police in Hazlet were searching for the individual who reportedly tried robbing a bank Friday afternoon.

The individual reportedly passed a note to the teller at TD Bank on Bethany Road around 3:35 p.m., initial reports say.

The actor apparently fled on foot. It was unclear if the individual made off with any cash.

A description was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

