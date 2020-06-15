PHOTOS: Responders Rescue Utility Worker Who Fell 10 Feet Into Tinton Falls Work Space

Responders in Monmouth County used a stokes basket to rescue an injured utility worker who fell 10 feet into a work space last week.

The worker fell into a work space near Shafto and Wayside roads in Tinton Falls the morning of June 9, bringing several fire companies to the scene.

Assisted by Tinton Falls EMS, the Neptune Township Special Operations Rescue team and members of the Asbury Park Fire Department packed the worker into a stokes basket and pulled him to safety using a rope system.

The Tinton Falls Police Department, Tinton Falls Fire Co. 1, Pine Brook Community Hose Company No. 3, Northside Engine Co. 4, Tinton Falls EMS North and Tinton Falls EMS South also responded.

Photos provided by Wayside Fire Company.

