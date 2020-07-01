PHOTOS: 85-Foot Crane Topples In Tinton Falls

UPDATED: First responders were at the scene of a fallen 85-foot crane Wednesday, authorities said.

A tree-cutting crew apparently was trimming a huge tree down on Surrey Lane in Tinton Falls when the crane toppled over to one side, striking a house, according to initial reports.

A locally-filmed video of the crash scene, shortly after the crane collapsed, can be viewed by clicking here.

No one was trapped or seriously hurt during the 11 a.m. incident, according to unconfirmed reports.

A special operations unit from Neptune and a heavy duty Taylor's tow truck were requested by police at the scene.

