Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

PHOTOS: 85-Foot Crane Topples In Tinton Falls

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
An 85-foot crane atop the roof of a home in Tinton Falls. (Screengrab from Facebook video posted by Jacques John Guire) Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jacques John Guire (Facebook)
Scene of a crane collapse in Tinton Falls, as captured on video by Jacques John Guire. The front wheels of the cab of the tipped-over crane can be seen in this image. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Courtesy of Jacques John Guire
An aerial view of Wednesday's crane collapse in Tinton Falls by News12's chopper. (The blue image is the mid-section of the 85-foot-crane atop the house roof.) A ground view is on the right. Photo Credit: News12 (screengrab)

UPDATED: First responders were at the scene of a fallen 85-foot crane Wednesday, authorities said.

A tree-cutting crew apparently was trimming a huge tree down on Surrey Lane in Tinton Falls when the crane toppled over to one side, striking a house, according to initial reports.

A locally-filmed video of the crash scene, shortly after the crane collapsed, can be viewed by clicking here.

No one was trapped or seriously hurt during the 11 a.m. incident, according to unconfirmed reports.

A special operations unit from Neptune and a heavy duty Taylor's tow truck were requested by police at the scene.

