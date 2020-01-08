One Dead, One Wounded In Freehold Shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in an overnight shooting at a Freehold apartment building, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Responding officers found the victims at the Continental on Jackson Street shortly after 1 a.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

One of them was pronounced dead less than an hour later, while the second was taken to an unspecified hospital, where Gramiccioni said that he was listed in serious but stable condition Saturday afternoon.

The prosecutor didn’t elaborate on the nature of the shooting or say whether authorities had arrested or identified any suspects. He also didn't say whether the incident occurred inside or outside the complex, which is next to the Freehold Police Department and municipal offices.

He asked that anyone with information that could help investigators call Detective Christopher Guy of his office at 1-800-533-7443 or Freehold Police Detective Shaun Hobbs at (732) 577-8308.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers.com by calling 1-800-671-4400 or through the free "P3 Tips" mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms.

