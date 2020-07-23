Ocean County Man, 30, ID'd As Victim Of Head-On Crash Near Six Flags

UPDATED: A 30-year-old man from Ocean County died in a head-on crash on Interstate-195 westbound near Six Flags Great Adventure early Wednesday, authorities said.

Mario Shehata of Jackson was killed when the Honda Accord he was driving eastbound crossed over the center median and collided with an Infiniti driven by Richard Carter, 37, of Farmingdale headed westbound, according to updated information from New Jersey State Police..

All westbound lanes of I-195 were closed for more than five hours as state troopers investigated the crash scene

First responders were called at 6:45 a.m. on reports of the interstate crash near Route 537 in Jackson Township, said Sgt. Philip Curry, a NJSP spokesman. Curry confirmed that one person was pronounced dead near mile-marker 13.4.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.