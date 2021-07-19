North Wildwood Firefighters Rescue Stranded Jet Skier Trapped Waist-Deep In Marsh

Firefighters rescued a stranded jet skier trapped up to his waist in a North Wildwood marsh Sunday evening.

Water rescue crews responded to a disabled wave runner around 9 p.m., the fire department said.

"Crews could hear the wave-runner operator blowing his whistle but it took some time to locate his exact position [due to] to poor visibility," officials said.

The victim was eventually located in the marsh approximately 1000 feet from the closest area accessible by boat.

Two firefighters were sent in to the marsh, but upon reaching the area, they found the victim had sunk to approximately waist/chest depth while attempting to free himself from the mud.

The victim was safely removed from the mud and was assisted back to the awaiting boats.

Crews operated at the scene for nearly three hours.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.