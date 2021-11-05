NJ Detective Shot In Leg Prompting Standoff In Long Branch, Prosecutor Says

A detective with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office was shot during a standoff with a barricaded suspect in New Jersey Friday evening, authorities confirmed.

The detective was hit in the lower body and hospitalized for treatment during an incident on the 200 block of Chelsea Avenue around 6 p.m., the MCPO said in a release.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a home, news reports say.

No shots were fired by police during the incident, which was ongoing as of 8:15 p.m., the MCPO said.

Police departments across the state expressed its well-wishes to the detective in a social media post.

