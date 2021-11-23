Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: MURDER SUICIDE: Dad Wanted In Daughter's NJ Killing Found Dead: Prosecutor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorist Trapped, Airlifted In Central Jersey Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday near mile-marker 112.7 of the Garden State Parkway northbound in MIddletown, initial reports said.

The driver was heavily entrapped and New Jersey State Police had requested a medical helicopter to airlift the crash victim to an area hospital, according to an unconfirmed report. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.