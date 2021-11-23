Motorist Trapped, Airlifted In Central Jersey Garden State Parkway Crash

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday near mile-marker 112.7 of the Garden State Parkway northbound in MIddletown, initial reports said.

The driver was heavily entrapped and New Jersey State Police had requested a medical helicopter to airlift the crash victim to an area hospital, according to an unconfirmed report.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

