Monmouth Daily Voice
Monmouth Daily Voice

Monmouth Man Fights With, Spits On Police While Claiming He Has COVID-19, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Aberdeen police
Aberdeen police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Aberdeen Township PD

A Monmouth County man being arrested for threatening to kill family members fought with police, spitting at them while claiming that he has the coronavirus, authorities said.

David S. Youssef, 31, of Cliffwood Beach, “became combative” with Aberdeen police who responded to a domestic violence call, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

He spit on and fought with the officers before being subdued, Grewal said.

Police charged Youssef with two counts of making terroristic threats, aggravated assault on police and resisting arrest, among other counts.

They released him pending a hearing.

