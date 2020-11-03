Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Monmouth County High School Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Monmouth County Roofer Admits Ducking $540,000 In Employment Taxes

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
IRS–Criminal Investigation
IRS–Criminal Investigation Photo Credit: irs.gov

A Monmouth County roofing company owner admitted stiffing Uncle Sam out of $540,000 in employment taxes.

Wilson Salas-Molina, 39, of Howell, cashed checks he received from his customers at a check cashing service and paid his 14 US Contractor Inc. employees in cash over the course of six years, beginning in 2012, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan scheduled sentencing scheduled for July 13 in federal court in Trenton for Salas-Molina on guilty pleas Wednesday to federal charges of tax evasion and failing to collect, account for or payroll taxes.

Carpenito credited special agents of IRS – Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney A. Howard of his Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.