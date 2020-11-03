Monmouth County Roofer Admits Ducking $540,000 In Employment Taxes

A Monmouth County roofing company owner admitted stiffing Uncle Sam out of $540,000 in employment taxes.

Wilson Salas-Molina, 39, of Howell, cashed checks he received from his customers at a check cashing service and paid his 14 US Contractor Inc. employees in cash over the course of six years, beginning in 2012, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan scheduled sentencing scheduled for July 13 in federal court in Trenton for Salas-Molina on guilty pleas Wednesday to federal charges of tax evasion and failing to collect, account for or payroll taxes.

Carpenito credited special agents of IRS – Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney A. Howard of his Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

