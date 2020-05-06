Monmouth County Officer Admits Sexual Contact With Jail Inmate -- His Ex-Girlfriend

A corrections officer at the Monmouth County Jail admitted having sexual contact with an inmate at the jail in Freehold last year, authorities said.

Thomas J. Mauro, 42 of Beachwood, pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal sexual contact, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

An investigation found that Mauro and the 31-year-old inmate had a relationship in 2013 before the she was an inmate at the jail.

The victim from Neptune City was seen April 27, 2019, entering a bathroom at the correctional facility reserved for the exclusive use of Monmouth County Correctional Institution staff, Gramiccioni said.

Moments later, Mauro followed her into the same bathroom. While in the bathroom, Mauro engaged in sexual contact with the inmate before they each exited the bathroom separately, the prosecutor said.

“All law enforcement officers have a duty to maintain the public’s confidence that they are conducting themselves with honor and integrity," Gramiccioni said.

"Corrections officers have the added responsibility of ensuring that those who are serving sentences for breaking the law are doing so in an environment that is safe and free from the abuse of authority demonstrated in this case."

“I’m proud of the corrections officers who tirelessly serve this agency. Any officer who violates their oath does a disservice to their fellow officers, the inmates and public, and will be held fully accountable for their conduct,” Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said in a statement.

As part of his plea agreement with this Office, Mauro faces a recommended sentence of probation with 180 days in jail. Mauro also agreed to permanently forfeit his ability to hold public office in New Jersey.

Mauro is scheduled to appear for sentencing on July 17 before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano Jr.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit. Mauro is represented by Jeffrey Garrigan of Jersey City.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.