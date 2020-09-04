Middletown Police, EMS, Firefighters Respond After Front-End Loader Strikes Town DPW Employee

First responders in Middletown were called Friday afternoon to a report of a life-threatening injury involving a front-end loader, authorities said.

A Middletown Township DPW employee may have been struck by the heavy equipment, according to initial reports.

The victim was reported to be a township Department of Public Works employee, police said.

Both of his legs and an arm possibly were crushed by the machinery, according to an initial, unconfirmed report.

The DPW employee was reportedly going into shock about 1:40 pm. and EMS was urged to respond quickly, according to an early report.

The incident occurred at Fennimore Terrace and Serpentine Drive, police said.

This is a developing news story.

